Oliver Hudson Posts Video of Himself Experiencing Intense Anxiety After Stopping Medication

Oliver Hudson's opening up about what it was like experiencing "intense anxiety" after coming off his medication last year.

The Rules of Engagement star on Thursday posted a throwback video of himself from June 30, 2021 in which the 45-year-old actor can be seen on video explaining how he came off Lexapro several months prior to recording that video, after taking it for five and a half years to treat his anxiety.

Hudson described what he felt like that day and what the the process has been like for him since he decided to come off his meds.

"It's been really gnarly for me," he says in the video. "It's been crushing. Debilitating. Just scary, honestly. Scary, at times. But in this moment right now I feel good. I feel f**king great. It may be fleeting in an hour and I might be back to where I was but I'm just going to bathe in normalcy for a moment."

In his caption to the 2021 video, Hudson explained he "was in the throes of intense anxiety" and that there were few moments where he felt normal. He also explained he struggled whether to post the video and "got nervous that it was too self-indulgent." He agreed that "it very well may be [self-indulgent] but f**k it," he explained. "I just came upon it and thought I'd share." He included the hashtag #seriousoliver.

Hudson's famous sister, Kate Hudson, took to the comments section and wrote, "I love you Oliver." Gwyneth Paltrow wrote the same comment. Kyle Richards also commented, saying, "Thanks for sharing this. I have taken Lexapro for anxiety for many years. i only take 5 mg now but it is a life saver for me. My anxiety was absolutely debilitating. Cheers to being anxiety free & hoping it doesn’t return."