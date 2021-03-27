Olivia Jade Gets Candid About Being 'Publicly Shamed' After College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli is looking on the bright side.

The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli got candid about being "publicly shamed" after her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal. In a TikTok posted on Friday, she shared a message that a "very inspirational woman" told her.

"We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,'" Olivia said. "And she looked at me and said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"

"I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down," she continued. "I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid. It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse."

She added that people are "allowed to have a hard time in this world." "But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings," she concluded.

Olivia Jade's parents were sentenced to prison last year after pleading guilty to charges against them in the college admissions scandal. The former Full House star was released from prison in December, while Giannulli is currently finishing his sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc, California.

Olivia Jade made her return to social media back in January when she posted her first YouTube video. She first broke her silence on the scandal last year, appearing as a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

Earlier this month, she responded to a comment she received that was making fun of her parents' situation. The TikTok commenter asked "How’s collage?" Olivia Jade used the typo to jokingly talk about her recent collage art, instead of anything to do with college.

"Thank you for asking. It’s pretty good," she deadpanned. "I actually love collaging."

