Olivia Munn Is at the Center of a Gritty Crime Thriller in 'The Gateway' Trailer (Exclusive)

Shea Whigham is the only person standing between Olivia Munn's single mother, her convict ex, the local crime lord he works for and a ruthless cartel in the upcoming crime thriller The Gateway -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

The Gateway stars Whigham as Parker, a tortured social worker who finds himself fighting to protect a client, Dahlia (Munn), after her husband, Mike, is released on parole. Returning to work for a powerful crime boss (Frank Grillo), Mike hatches a plan to steal a drug stash that puts the lives of Dahlia and their young daughter in danger.

"Why are you even helping us?" Dahlia asks in the trailer.

"No one helped me when I needed it most," Parker says.

Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior and Bruce Dern also star in the drama, which is directed by Michele Civetta from a script he wrote with Alex Felix Bendaña and Andrew Levitas. Watch the trailer above.

"The film is in essence about family, whether it is a broken household with a social worker standing in as a father, a crime family ripping off a cartel, or a prodigal son and his estranged father," Civetta tells ET, saying that working with his cast was "a dream." "The level of enthusiasm and dedication is what makes this film tick. I am extremely proud to have been an antenna rod to help calibrate these amazing actors' performances. In these uncertain times, I believe this film offers a complex vision of compassion, humanity and redemption to paraphrase one of the greats: It's always darkest before the dawn."

Lionsgate

The Gateway is in theaters and available digitally and on demand on Sept. 3.