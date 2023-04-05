Olivia Wilde Claims Jason Sudeikis Does Not Pay Child Support Amid Her $107,000 Monthly Expenses

Olivia Wilde has formally requested in court that Jason Sudeikis start paying child support for their two children, claiming she "has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children" even though "he earns significantly more than" her.

According to legal documents, first obtained by The Blast, the actress requested that a Los Angeles judge order the Ted Lasso star to pay child support "retroactive" to the date in which she first filed the case. The outlet reports that the actress claims to have more than $107,000 in monthly expenses, which includes almost $60,000 in "rent/mortgage" and $4,000 in "laundry and cleaning."

Wilde claims that while she and Sudeikis "have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition," she's the one "bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs."

ET has reached out to Wilde and Sudeikis' reps for comment. A source close to Sudeikis tells ET, "Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout his relationship, including everything related to the children. Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward."

According to the court documents, Wilde told the court she makes $40,000 a month in salary, $60,000 from "Wilde Company income" and "rental property income." She also told the court she has $645,187 in bank accounts and over $10 million in other assets.

But the actress also claimed in court docs "it is undisputed that [Sudeikis] earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds" and that "Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children." Wilde claims that, despite her requests, Sudeikis "is not currently paying child support" and she's asking the court "that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter."

She wants the court "to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living." Wilde and Sudeikis share two children -- Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

The actress also wants Sudeikis to cover her legal bills, to the tune of no less than $500,000. She told the court, "I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel's egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct."

Previously, Wilde had claimed that her ex was trying to litigate her into debt amid their contentious custody battle.