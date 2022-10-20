Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Gets Even More Shine as Mustard Brand Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon'

The fanfare over Olivia Wilde's viral salad dressing just took a wild, yet delicious, turn. Mustard brand Grey Poupon took to Instagram Thursday to announce a limited edition “Don’t Worry Dijon” mustard, an ode to Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling.

"You too could win someone over with a dash of Grey Poupon with our limited edition 'Don’t Worry Dijon' jars - stay tuned for how you can get your hands on one," the condiment company wrote alongside a picture of their signature mustard jar dressed in a feather boa.

The commotion over Wilde's "special" salad dressing began this week when her and Jason Sudekis' former nanny made several allegations about their breakup in an interview with Daily Mail.

The interview revolved around the dissolution of Wilde and Sudeikis' relationship, and Wilde's subsequent romance with Harry Styles. Wilde and Sudeikis released a joint statement to ET saying her allegations were "false and scurrilous accusations."

The nanny -- who looked after the former couple's children, Otis, 8 and Daisy, 6, for over three years -- claimed that Sudeikis became infuriated after seeing Wilde prepare a salad for Styles with her "special dressing" in the family kitchen, leaving him ranting and furious.

The nanny repeatedly reiterated that Sudeikis was allegedly upset that Wilde was sharing her "special dressing" with Styles.

It didn't take long for the internet's fixation on what this salad dressing could be made of to spread like wildfire. Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed to a recipe Wilde previously shared with the Food Network which included a simple Dijon mustard vinaigrette.

Seemingly addressing the speculation, Wilde took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a choice excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel, Heartburn.

Olivia Wilde Instagram

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy," the excerpt details. "This makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

Also of note, the page Wilde shared hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband.