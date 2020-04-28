Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus & More to Celebrate Graduating Class of 2020 With Virtual Commencement

Graduations across the world have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic -- but Facebook and Instagram are doing their best to offer a silver lining.

Celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles have teamed up to serve as commencement speakers at a virtual graduation for the class of 2020. More speakers will be announced soon, while Miley Cyrus will give a special musical performance of her song, "The Climb."

The multi-hour streaming event, titled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, will kick off on May 15 on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Individual segments will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, plus contributors’ social media accounts.

Facebook and Instagram has also planned a full week of graduation festivities leading up to its virtual commencement, including programming spotlighting iconic senior experiencing, fun stickers and more.

