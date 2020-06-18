'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey Introduces Fans to Her Girlfriend After Revealing She's Pansexual

Madison Bailey is opening up to fans about her love life. The Outer Banks star recently discussed her sexuality and relationship in a series of TikTok videos, sharing that she is pansexual. Bailey, 21, is dating University of North Carolina at Charlotte basketball player Mariah Linney.

"Nobody knows what pansexual means," Bailey wrote in a clip posted last month. "Girls. Boys. Trans boys. Trans girls. Nonbinary babies. It's what's on the inside boo."

On Wednesday, Bailey opened up more about her sexuality during a "Mental Health Q&A" with Lacy Hartselle.

"I have very accepting friends, a very accepting family, an industry that’s very welcoming and very accepting," the actress said. "Being open and honest feels so good! To be so transparent, especially in an industry when a lot of people want to be in my personal life, it’s nice that I can be like, ‘Here’s my personal life. You can have it. It’s fine.'"

"I feel zero shame, and I don’t feel that way because nobody’s ever really shamed me for it and I know a lot of people have had lot of hate and lack of support. I know so many, countless stories of queer people that did not have support," Bailey continued. "But if you’re asking me personally, that’s just my experience with it. It was worth it. I feel lighter, I feel happier that I can just be so open and honest. It feels nice."

The star also encouraged fans be open about their own sexuality.

"If you’re gay, tell everybody that you’re gay. It’s worth it,” she said. “I was saying this the other day I was like, to be honest, I don’t believe in straight people. They’re as real as unicorns to me.”

