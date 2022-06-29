Outkast's Big Boi and Wife Sherlita Patton's Divorce Finalized After 20-Year Marriage

As they say, nothing is forever. After 20 years, Big Boi's marriage to Sherlita Patton has come to an end.

The Outkast rapper -- born Antwan Patton -- first filed for divorce from Patton in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 8, according to documents obtained by ET. A judge granted the order and finalized their divorce late last month.

The couple entered into a post-nuptial agreement in October 2016 "to address the division of all assets and debts and the payment of alimony in the event of a divorce."

This comes after Patton previously filed for divorce in 2013, stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." However, the pair reconciled the following year.

In his divorce filing in April, Big Boi stated that he and Patton had been living separately and "that there exists no chance of reconciliation," this time around.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2002, share two children -- daughter Jordan, 27, and son Cross, 21. Big Boi also has a son, Bamboo, from a previous relationship.