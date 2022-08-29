Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Say They're Leaving the US Because of Gun Violence

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are heading home. The rocker and his wife say they're moving back to their native U.K. early next year because of "ridiculous" gun violence in the United States.

Speaking with The Guardian about his recent performance at Birmingham's Commonwealth Games, Ozzy revealed his plans to make his move across the pond a permanent one. The Osbournes have listed their Hancock Park mansion for $18 million and are currently working on renovations to their historic 350-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, known as Welders House.

"Everything's f**king ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings," Ozzy says of the U.S. "And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's f**king crazy."

He doubled down, saying, "And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f**king Forest Lawn."

Forest Lawn Memorial is a Hollywood Hills cemetery favored by many celebrities. Lucille Ball, Paul Walker, Brittany Murphy, Gene Autry, Bob Barker and Carrie Fisher are among the many stars laid to rest there.

"I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go," he continues. "But, no, it’s just time for me to come home."

According to the Daily Mirror, Ozzy previously lamented that California taxes were "too much."

Wife Sharon also expressed her dissatisfaction with the present state of things in the States, where the couple has lived for more than two decades.

"America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now," she tells The Guardian.

The couple was adamant that their move, which is set for February of 2023, is not related to Ozzy's recent string of health troubles. The Prince of Darkness was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and in June of this year, Sharon revealed that the “Iron Man” singer would undergo a procedure that would “determine the rest of his life.”

The couple tellsThe Guardian that Ozzy's most recent surgery was to remove two metal plates that had previously been screwed into his spine.

"The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine. So his spine, instead of being like this, was like this," Sharon explains, straightening her back and then hunching over.

"With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain. I’d never f**king heard of nerve pain!" Ozzy says. "You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f**king hurts? It’s like that. ... It got so bad that at one point I thought: 'Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.' Because it was f**king agony."

Now, Ozzy says he's focused on staying present and making more music.

"You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]," he says. "You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it."