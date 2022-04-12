'P-Valley' Season 2: Watch the Sizzling First Teaser for the Hit Starz Series (Exclusive)

Two years after P-Valley amassed a dedicated following with its critically acclaimed breakout season, the Starz series is finally back with season 2. Ahead of its return on Friday, June 3, ET is exclusively debuting the sizzling first teaser for the upcoming 10 new episodes as life inside and outside The Pynk, the Mississippi Delta’s notorious strip club, picks up again.

“Oh, y’all had thought The Pynk had done her last dance. But this a whole new day, a whole new Pynk,” Big L (played by Morocco Omari) is heard saying before the trailer goes into a montage of new footage set to Sophia Eris’ “Who’s Got the Boom.”

According to Starz, “darkness has descended upon Chucalissa” in creator Katori Hall’s series. And now, “errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost.”

Starz

“Back at The Pynk, Autumn (Elarica Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (breakout star Nicco Annan) grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.”

While speaking to ET, Annan teased what’s to come for the fan-favorite character as they come to terms with having a new business partner after spending so much “emotional angst” trying to save the club from outside proprietors. “It’s going to be very interesting to see how that relationship continues,” the actor mused.

As for Uncle Clifford’s romantic life? Annan said, “Everybody needs love. And I think that that’s a part of what gave Clifford the energy or the strength to endure another day.” Whether that’s with Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) or not remains to be seen.

Starz

In addition to Annan, Johnson, Nicholson and Omari, the returning ensemble cast includes Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox as Derrick and Skyler Joy as Gidget.

Season 2 will also welcome John Clarence Stewart as Big Teak, Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton as Farrah, Gail Bean as Roulette and Psalms Salazar as Whisper, with the latter two expected to bring even more drama to the pole.

P-Valley season 2 premieres on Friday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.