Paris Hilton Breaks Down in Tears as Her Family Asks If She's Getting 'Cold Feet' in 'Paris in Love' Trailer

Paris Hilton is looking for her fairy-tale ending, but has the 40-year-old DJ and heiress found it in fiancé Carter Reum? In the first trailer for Paris' new 13-part wedding docuseries, Paris in Love, fans see that not everything is going as planned as Paris preps for her wedding to Carter.

"This is your last chance to pull the plug on me," Carter tells Paris at one point.

Paris' younger sister, Nicky Hilton, also asks her, "Are you, like, getting cold feet?"

Paris tells Nicky and their mom, Kathy Hilton, "I want to grow up, but I want to make sure I make the right choice," before bursting into tears and saying, "I just don't want to be alone forever," as her mom and sister hug her.

The clip starts off on a happier note, with Carter's beachside proposal and Paris' celebrity family and friends congratulating her.

"As you can imagine, marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected," Carter admits in an aside interview.

Carter later seems concerned that Paris is not moving forward with wedding plans and setting a date. She tells him she "still has healing" to do when it comes to her parents.

"I feel like I've lived my whole life for other people," she says.

The show will follow Paris from her engagement, to bridal dress shopping and wedding planning, to the joint bachelor-bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

While things might seem up in the air in the trailer, ET spoke with Paris back in September and she assured fans a wedding date was set.

"It's going to be soon in the next few months, very soon," she promised.

Paris celebrated her Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower earlier this month with many members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in attendance.

"Paris and Carter can't wait to marry each other, but wedding planning has been a bit stressful and hectic," a source recently told ET. "They want to really celebrate their love and are planning on hosting a bunch of events leading up to their actual wedding day. Paris hired Mindy Weiss to come on board and help with planning, and having Mindy's help has been a big stress reliever for Paris."

Paris in Love will begin streaming Nov. 11 on Peacock with new episodes dropping every Thursday.