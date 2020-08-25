Paris Hilton Says Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'Breaks My Heart'

Paris Hilton feels sorry for her longtime friend, Britney Spears. The 39-year-old DJ and heiress opens up about the 38-year-old "Toxic" singer's ongoing conservatorship struggles in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

“It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her," Paris says.

Paris, who opens up about her childhood trauma of being controlled at the Provo Canyon School as a teenager in her upcoming documentary, This Is Paris, thinks Britney isn't being treated like a grownup.

"It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child," Paris says. "I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.”

Paris and Britney have been friends for years. In 2017, the Simple Life star claimed the celebrity pals invented the selfie, sharing pics with Brit and writing, "Eleven years ago today, me and Britney invented the selfie!"

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017

Britney has previously requested that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her conservator, but earlier this month ET obtained court documents that noted that Jamie's role remains unchanged. The singer's conservatorship has been extended through Feb. 1, 2021.

The details of Britney's conservatorship have sparked the #FreeBritney movement among her fans. Her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, even recently attended a #FreeBritney protest outside of the courthouse in Los Angeles where there was a hearing about her conservatorship.

In court documents obtained by ET earlier this month, the singer's attorney stated that Britney doesn't want her father to be her conservator. The docs stated that Britney wants Jodi Montgomery -- her longtime care manager -- to continue in that role after her court appointment expired on Aug. 22. Montgomery was appointed to serve as Britney's temporary conservator in September 2019 after Jamie petitioned the court to hand over the reins, citing ongoing health issues.

"[Jamie] previously served as sole conservator of her person since 2008," the court documents stated. "Britney is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as conservator of her person. Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms. Montgomery continue in that role as she has done for nearly a year. ... Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."

Earlier this month, Jamie spoke out about his daughter's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement in an interview with Page Six. Jamie called the movement -- which advocates for the end of Britney's conservatorship -- "a joke."

"All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue," he said. "It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business."