Paris Hilton Says She Won't Be 'Your Traditional Bride' During Televised Wedding (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton is looking forward to her "magical" wedding. The socialite and TV personality opened up to ET on Sunday and revealed her big plans for tying the knot with fiancé Carter Reum.

When asked how it feels to have Reum's support during this stage of her life, Hilton said, "You're going to make me cry asking a question like that. I've never met a man like this in my life," she gushed to ET at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her documentary, This Is Paris. The lovebirds walked hand in hand at the event and even shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet.

"I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated," she shared. "[He] is just my best friend and my prince charming all rolled into one."

Reum proposed to Hilton on a special trip for her 40th birthday, and the reality star revealed that all the preparations for their big exchanging of vows will be featured in her new TV series.

"We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot," Hilton explained. "So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."

When asked whether or not the wedding itself will be televised, Hilton confirmed simply, "Yes."

She went on to say she won't be a traditional bride, and that the ceremony will definitely be "something magical and fun."

"You know, I'm not your traditional bride," Hilton said, adding that her adorable puppy will also be involved. "There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby."

While Hilton is gearing up for her return to TV, her mom, Kathy Hilton, has become a fan favorite on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she is making occasional appearances and credited as a "friend of the housewives."

"My mom is so hilarious and so much fun and that's really where I get most of my sense of humor from," she shared. "That's just how she is! She's a character, and I love watching her on the show. She's so funny."

The documentary This Is Paris is available to watch on Hilton's YouTube channel.