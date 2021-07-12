Paris Hilton to Star in Netflix Cooking Series

Paris Hilton is headed to Netflix as the star of an all-new culinary-themed series, Cooking With Paris. While the TV personality and heiress has been seen on-screen in the documentaries, This Is Paris and The American Meme, this is the first time she’s starring in a series since 2011’s The World According to Paris.

On Cooking With Paris, Hilton promises to turn the “traditional cooking show upside down” as she learns about new ingredients, tries out new recipes and masters “exotic” appliances in her kitchen. Inspired by her YouTube video, in which she makes lasagna, the six-part Netflix series will “showcase her culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe, and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends.”

The upcoming culinary series is not the only show to look forward to. While speaking to ET at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of This Is Paris, Hilton revealed that engagement to and upcoming nuptials with fiancé Carter Reum will be televised.

“We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot,” Hilton explained. "So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans.”

In the meantime, here’s hoping she learns how to make a wedding cake.

Cooking With Paris premieres Wednesday, August 4 on Netflix.