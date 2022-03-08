Parker McCollum Reflects on 2022 ACM Awards Win, Talks Upcoming Wedding (Exclusive)

It's a big moment for Parker McCollum! The 29-year-old singer-songwriter took home the New Male Artist of the Year Award at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, and is less than a month away from his wedding to fiancée Hallie Ray Light.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with McCollum about his big ACMs win on Monday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"I mean, you look at everybody that's won New Male Artist of the Year at the ACMs -- Rodney Crowell, Eddie Rabbitt, Randy Travis -- it's a long, long list. It's a good list to be on," McCollum told ET.

As for how he'll celebrate the win, the performer plans to enjoy his time in Las Vegas. "I'm probably gonna go out and get sauced tonight in Vegas, so no holding back," he teased.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By his side on the red carpet was his fiancée, and McCollum couldn't help but gush about his future bride.

"The best version of me comes out when I've got her around, so she won't be going anywhere," he shared.

The couple's wedding is coming up and McCollum is ready for that walk down the aisle.

"We got like three weeks 'til the big day, so it's getting close. It's a big month," he said. "I'm really excited. I mean, it's a nice thing to feel like you got it right in your life, that's a big deal. So I'm excited."

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is streaming on Prime Video. Check out the full winners list here.