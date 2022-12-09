Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward

Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed.

No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential Wonder Woman projects -- have been made as of yet.

Wonder Woman came out in 2017 and was followed by a sequel three years later. Neither Jenkins nor Gadot have yet to speak out about the status of the third film.

The news comes after James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as the new co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Films, a newly formed division at WB.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the duo's decision to nix Wonder Woman 3 from its lineup. The outlet additionally reported that the future of the Man of Steel, Black Adam, and Aquaman franchises are currently up in the air.

Gunn responded to THR's article in tweets on Thursday, writing that "some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it's true or not."

"Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we're still just beginning," he wrote. "Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming."

"But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not," Gunn continued. "We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives."

He concluded his thread by writing, "As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer."