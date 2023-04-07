Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 Singer, Dead at 46

Paul Cattermole, one of the singers of the British pop group S Club 7, has died. He was 46. The band shared the news with fans, across their social media platforms on Thursday.

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the group said in a statement.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

At the time, Cattermole's cause of death is unknown.

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

Cattermole's death comes almost two months after he and fellow S Club 7 members Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee, announced they were getting back together for a reunion -- in honor of their 25th anniversary.

"After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7," the message said.

"We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!"

The band announced that they would embark on a 11-date tour, which starts at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Oct. 13, and includes visits to Dublin, Glasgow, and Cardiff, before finishing at The O2 in London on Oct. 28. See full dates below and find tickets here.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

S Club 7 was formed in 1999, and was made famous by their singles, "Bring it All Back" and "Never Had a Dream Come True." The group also starred in a variety of television shows including Miami 7, L.A. 7, Hollywood 7 and Viva S Club.

Cattermole left the group in 2002. He would go on to star his own band, and perform in a production of Rocky Horror Picture Show.

According to the DailyMail, Cattermole was spotted looking upbeat, just one day before his death.