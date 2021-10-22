Penn Badgley Names the 'Worst' Thing Dan Humphrey Did on 'Gossip Girl'

Unlike his fictional counterpart, Penn Badgley has plenty of Gossip Girl secrets he's willing to tell! The 34-year-old actor, who famously played Dan Humphrey on the hit teen drama, opened up in a new interview with Esquire about Dan (a.k.a Gossip Girl) and his biggest faux pas as a character.

"How could it be 10 years later when he hasn't aged a day?" Badgley quipped of the show ending almost 10 years ago.

As for the worst thing Dan ever did, Badgley had a good answer.

"He outed his sister losing her virginity," he said of Jenny Humphrey played by Taylor Momsen. "These storylines are twisted. This is villainous."

Badgley also opened up about one scene he found particularly difficult to film.

"The last one where I had to say, 'Gossip Girl is dead,' and I could not keep it together," he admitted. "Something came over me and I just couldn't say it. I kept laughing. I couldn't stop. I was sweating. I was having an out-of-body experience."

Back in 2019, Badgley opened up to ET about the possibility of returning for the Gossip Girl reboot.

"I think it's pretty clear that, like, I've never been a proponent of Dan Humphrey's," he admitted. "I've never been necessarily the greatest friend or fan of Dan Humphrey, which now I reconcile in this way that I'm like, you know, I would love to contribute in a meaningful way to it. And I guess it would just depend on a lot of things.'"