Pete Davidson Drives Kim Kardashian's Car to Funny Meetup With Scott Disick

Baby, you can drive my car! Pete Davidson is getting special privileges as Kim Kardashian's boyfriend. On Sunday evening, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star had some fun with his new pal, Scott Disick, while behind the wheel of Kim's new pink Moke electric open-top car, which mom Kris Jenner gifted her for Christmas.

Scott shared the funny clip to his Instagram Stories of Pete waving goodbye, and saying, "Good to see you, man."

Scott replied, "Good to see you. Hey, thanks for dropping the pizza off."

"Anytime! Hey, have a good night, alright?" Pete jokingly replied.

Scott captioned the clip, "Gotta love post mates."

Pete and Scott have been spending time together recently. Last month, Pete filmed a video of Scott and a few friends asleep on the couch, captioning it, "Boyz night was wild."

Despite not appearing in any live sketches during this weekend's SNL, Pete did star in a pre-taped skit that mirrored his "boyz night" with Scott.

A source recently told ET, "Scott and Pete have fun together when they hang out. They are both funny and chill, and they've developed a friendship. They feel like they can bro out with each other."

As Pete and Kim's romance heats up, the comedian has been spending more and more time with the reality star's famous family.

"Pete has been getting closer with Kim's family in general, and he has been enjoying hanging out with everyone," the source added. "He's all about vibing and is very open and accepting of everyone. Kim loves that about him."