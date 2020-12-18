Pete Davidson Wants to Get All of His Tattoos 'Burned Off'

Pete Davidson is done with tattoos. The Saturday Night Live star is reportedly not just forgoing new tattoos, but getting rid of the many, many tats he already has.

Recently, film critic Mike McGranaghan sat in for a Q&A discussion with the cast and crew of King of Staten Island, where Davidson first revealed his decision.

"Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!" McGranaghan tweeted at the time.

He was later asked if Davidson was being serious and McGranaghan confirmed that "it's real," and he's already started.

"He even showed his hand, which is already done," McGranaghan wrote. "He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured 'it would be easier to get them burned off.'"

Davidson has a sizable and well-documented collection of tattoos that cover his entire body, including his arms, chest, and neck, and are frequently visible during his appearances on Saturday Night Live sketches.

However, with his film career heating up, it could be that Davidson has his mind set on spending less time in the makeup chair when he takes on different big screen projects -- like the James Gunn-directed Suicide Squadand the upcoming war drama The Things They Carried.