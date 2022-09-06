Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome First Child Together

It was quite the "labor" day for Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison. The couple welcomed their first child together, with Facinelli sharing the news on Instagram in a sweet post.

"Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️," Facinelli captioned a black-and-white image of his child's tiny fist holding his finger. "Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼."

Neither Facinelli, 48, nor Harrison, 33, have shared their child's sex or name yet. Facinelli already has three daughters with his ex-wife, Jennie Garth -- Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona 15.

Facinelli and Harrison first shared that they were expecting this past June when The Vanished actress posted a selfie showing off her baby bump.

“Not a burrito belly 💗,” she wrote at the time.

“You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?,” her fiancé jokingly commented.

The pair got engaged in December 2019 after six years of dating.

"Peter and Lily got engaged during a romantic getaway to Mexico. Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring," Facinelli's rep told ET at the time.

The actor proposed to Harrison during a romantic beach side dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort, where they were staying to kick off the New Year.