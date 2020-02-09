Peter Facinelli Shows Off 30-Pound Weight Loss in Shirtless Underwear Pic

Peter Facinelli is joining the group of stars using their time in quarantine to get in shape! The 46-year-old Twilight actor is loving his new body after shedding 30 pounds.

On Tuesday he posted a sexy shirtless photo in his underwear for a good cause.

"Hope this got your attention..." Facinelli wrote before advocating for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Facinelli encouraged other men to share their own underwear and bathing suit pics in an effort to spread awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of getting screened.

"I know it’s a vulnerable ask... but it’s a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started," he wrote on Instagram. "Ladies... encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives."

Facinelli decided to promote prostate cancer awareness due to the fact that his father and uncle both battled the disease.

The actor isn't just lending his voice to a good cause, he's also embracing his new look after working hard to get in shape amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Everything's kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself," Facinelli told People. "So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could."

To get in shape, Facinelli cut sugar and takeout food and made the conscious decision to eat healthier.

"Now I feel leaner, I feel more cut, I feel I have a lot more energy," he said.

For more quarantine transformations, watch the clip below: