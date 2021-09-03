Piers Morgan Leaves 'Good Morning Britain' Following Meghan Markle Criticism

Piers Morgan is saying goodbye to Good Morning Britain.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the British network said. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Morgan's decision came the same day that he stormed off the set of the morning show after receiving criticism from his co-presenter, Alex Beresford, about comments he made regarding Meghan Markle.

"This is absolutely diabolical behavior," Beresford said after Morgan stormed off. "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen -- 6:30 to 7 o'clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch."

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

The discussion Beresford pointed to happened on Monday's GMB, when Morgan slammed the Duchess of Sussex for her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying, "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report."

His comments came after a clip of Markle expressing her past suicidal thoughts played. In response to Morgan's statement and the complaints that followed, Ofcom, a broadcasting regulator, launched an investigation into the episode.

On Tuesday's GMB, Morgan addressed his comments about the duchess.

"When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said," he said on Tuesday. "But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way, they should get the treatment and help they need every time."

Additionally, Morgan took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to people calling out his hypocritical behavior after years of digging into guests and co-presenters on GMB.

"I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical," Morgan replied to one commenter. He added that he "went for a little cool-down," and noted that he later came back to have a discussion.

