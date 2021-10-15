Pink Honors Late Dad With Emotional Post on What Would Have Been His 76th Birthday

Pink is honoring her late father, Jim Moore, on his birthday.

The singer's dad would have turned 76 on Friday. Pink celebrated the day by sharing a heartfelt message on her Instagram, expressing how she's "not ready" to accept that he's gone. She began by writing that she only knew him for 42 years.

"That’s a long time. That’s not that long. When I reach into my memories of us to try to understand our relationship I remember our fights first. Screaming. Crying. Misunderstanding And then like a parallel universe," she penned. "Simultaneously I remember the way you would pat my hand and say 'aww' to remind me to be gentler. To remind me that I was nicer than that thing I said."

She continued by sharing things he would tell her, what he taught her, and admitted that she's still having a hard time processing his death.

"I don’t even know that I can handle the cold hard truth that I miss you yet," she wrote. "I wanna still act like this is one of those times that I’m busy and not calling. I can’t feel this yet."

"You would’ve been 76 today. And I’m ashamed to say that I’m not sure I remembered to send a card," she continued. "You and i’s hearts have always been a bit broken. And you’re the only one that understood that without having to talk about it. I don’t know where you are. And therefore I don’t know where I am either. Anyways. Happy birthday Daddy Sir. Gone but not forgotten. I won’t miss you yet. I’m not ready."

Moore died in August after a battle with prostate cancer. Back in July of 2020, the singer revealed that Moore underwent his second round of chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

Pink seemingly mourned her dad's death in an Instagram post, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of the two when she was a little girl. The post also included another photo of them dancing when she was older.

