Pink Poses in Matching Swimsuits With 8-Year-Old Daughter Willow

Pink is enjoying some mother-daughter bonding time! The 40-year-old musician took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet selfie with her 8-year-old daughter, Willow, whom she shares with hubby Carey Hart.

In the shot, the adorable mother-daughter duo posed in matching black-and-white-striped swimsuits.

"Twins! #myheart," Pink captioned the post.

In the photo, Willow is wearing a one-piece version of Pink's bikini and a sweet smile as she wraps her arm around her famous mom.

The family is enjoying some much-needed together time after both Pink and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, contracted COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Pink opened up about the experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "This is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life."

Both she and her son struggled to breathe, and Jameson suffered from a severe fever for weeks.

