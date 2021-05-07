Pink Releases 'All I Know So Far' Music Video Featuring Her Husband, Kids, Cher and Judith Light

Pink is back with a brand-new song and rad music video!

The 41-year-old singer released her latest single, "All I Know So Far," on Friday, along with its accompanying music video, which features her husband, Carey Hart, their two kids, 9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson, Cher and Judith Light.

Directed by GRAMMY-winning director Dave Meyers, the video begins with Pink asking Willow if she wants to hear a story before bed. "Ugh, Mom, I don't want to hear a fairytale," Willow says. "I'm not five years old anymore."

"Oh c'mon. Maybe I have a different story you'll like," Pink responds. "Once upon a time there was a girl who was nine. She liked to be alone, thought she was all grown. Think you got attitude and sass? Doesn't hold a candle to this bada**. She was fueled by her anger, and anger was her fuel. She hated her family and everyone at school."

"Sometimes she'd go crazy, psycho, unhinged. Usually when her mama went off on a binge. She had no direction, she was always so stressed. All she knew is that she didn't want to be like the rest," she continues. "This is my story, it's mine to tell, about how I learned how to break out of my cell. There's only one way you can truly live free, it lies in the power of when 'I' becomes 'me.'"

The video then transitions into a scene with Pink, rocking her old-school bright pink locks, falling from the sky and stomach-first onto a cactus. "I haven't always been this way, I wasn't born a renegade," she sings. "Felt alone, still feel afraid. I stumble through it anyway."

"I wish someone would have told me that this life is ours to choose," she continues. "No one's handing you the keys or a book with all the rules."

Light, who plays the young girl's mother in the video, first shows up around the 0:22 mark, while Cher appears at 2:59, wearing a dress and thorn crown as a vision in the sky. Watch below:

The new track and music video comes just days after news broke that Pink will receive the ICON Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The three-time BBMA winner will also perform at the show, broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," Pink told Billboard in a statement. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

Earlier this year, Pink also announced that she teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for an upcoming documentary about her life on tour. The project, titled P!NK: All I Know So Far, follows the singer during her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, as she travels, balances being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer.

"MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too 👩🏼‍🎤," Pink wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside the official poster for the documentary. "Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F**king Stadium."

Hear more on Pink and her family in the video below.