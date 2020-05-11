Pink's 9-Year-Old Daughter Shares Her 'Wishes' for the Election Results

Pink's daughter has her own opinion about the 2020 presidential election. The singer posted a video on Tuesday of herself asking 9-year-old Willow who she wants to win.

"Joe Biden ... 'cause he's good,'" Willow replied.

The "What About Us" singer then expressed that she hopes "no matter who wins the election that we can all figure out a way to be nicer to each other. That's what I hope."

"Do you think that's fair? Do you think that people should learn how to disagree and still be kind?" Pink asked her daughter, who nodded her head yes. "That's what I wish."

She then asked Willow what her biggest wish was, to which she adorably said, "Well, my biggest wish is to go to Hogwarts," before adding that she wished "peace" for everyone.

Pink has been using her platform to encourage her followers to vote. She also shared that she supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"It is a right and responsibility that each citizen make their voice heard. Many have fought and died for the right to vote. I voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I will always use my voice," she wrote.

