Pitbull to Open 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mr. Worldwide is coming to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival! Pitbull has been tapped as the opening act for the annual event starting on Friday, Sept. 23.

The GRAMMY Award-winning artist will take the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to perform some of his greatest hits and get the party started for the two-day festival.

Delivering some of the most iconic dance songs in history, Pitbull's discography features songs such as "Give Me Everything," "Hotel Room Service," "Timber," "International Love," "Feel This Moment" and so many more.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is set to be an epic event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music -- including Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and More.

Each night, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special this October. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW app and CWTV.com.