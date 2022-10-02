Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood

Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter.

“It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

Malone, and his fiancée, whom he has chosen to keep out of the spotlight, welcomed their daughter in June.

The rapper -- whose real name is Austin Post -- recently collaborated with the outerwear brand Moose Knuckle for a collection of coats. Although his baby girl can’t wear any of the items in the children’s section, he’s working on finding something that would be the perfect fit for her.

“I’m trying to get a size for her -- she’s a little bit too tiny, but she’ll grow into it,” he said about a design for his daughter. “I just thought it was a fun thing to do, especially with the baby on the way at the time we were working on it. Everybody should be able to be drippy and somewhat bussin’, you know what I mean?”

Malone admitted that his baby girl is already doing pretty well in the style department. “She’s so swaggy,” he said. “We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups. She’s so cool. She’s way cooler than me but she definitely took a little inspiration from me.”

When it comes to his baby girl finding inspiration, the “Sunflower” rapper said that she is already listening to his music – but it’s hard to tell if he has her approval.

“I can’t tell yet. She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide,” he said about her taste in his music.

“I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it—I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

He continued about what his daughter may think about him in the future, "But that’ll probably make her hate it though: she’ll be like, ‘Dad, you suck. Just go away.’ I love playing her lullabies. They make lullabies of my songs. Those are nice to listen to. Sometimes we’ll even put it on and I’ll have to guess what song it is and I just forget all the melodies. I’m like, 'What song is this?'"

As for the craziest thing about parenthood, Malone admits it’s his daughter’s little accidents.

“The blowouts,” he told the publication. “She will blow out sometimes and it’ll come right outside of her pants. The poop will just be dripping out and I’m like, 'What the hell happened?' That’s how I know it definitely is my daughter -- not that I have blowouts, but that I know my way around a toilet.”