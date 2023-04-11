Pregnant Da Brat and Wife Judy Share Sweet Video of Baby Boy 'Playing Games' in Her Belly

Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, are sharing one of the sweetest moments of their pregnancy journey with their fans.

The expecting couple has been documenting the rapper's first-ever pregnancy on their social media -- from Da Brat's whimsical musing on being pregnant to her unexpected questions about their baby's development. On Monday, the pair shared a video of their baby boy "playing games with his mommy" as the 48-year-old felt around her stomach to track the movements from the outside.

"I wish you could feel it," Da Brat tells her partner as she marvels at the sensation of their baby moving.

"Guess who’s feeling the baby’s movements now 😊😊😊 it’s the SWEETEST little things to watch 💕💕💕💕 my wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings," Judy captioned the video capturing the sweet moment. "Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy."

Da Brat and Judy recently found out the sex of their baby, which they shared with fans on Instagram last month. The couple hosted a colorful reveal party filled with family and friends, and in the video posted to their accounts, they hold onto one another as they're joined in a countdown by their guests.

After the clock hits one, blue confetti fills the sky as they celebrate the news. In another clip, Da Brat and Judy are all smiles as Deniece Williams' hit song, "Let's Hear It for the Boy," plays.

If Da Brat and Judy's outfits were any indications of their predictions, Judy was spot on. For the occasion, she wore a blue dress, while Da Brat showed off her baby bump in a pink tracksuit. Both women wore a combination of pink and blue hair for the occasion.

The reality star duo announced that the "Funkdafied" rapper was pregnant back in February. Judy is already a mother of three. During a conversation with People, Da Brat shared that being pregnant was never in the stars for her.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," the rapper told the outlet. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

Their journey to motherhood, including the life-threatening complications Judy experienced after going through an egg retrieval procedure, will be available for fans to witness when Brat Loves Judy premieres April 27 on WeTV.