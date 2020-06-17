Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Says It's 'Not Fair' She Gets Criticized for Having a Nanny

Hilaria Baldwin says there's nothing wrong with having a nanny. The 36-year-old yoga instructor and husband Alec Baldwin share four kids together and have another on the way. During a recent appearance on the Mom School podcast, the expectant mother defended her use of having additional support to take care of her little ones.

Explaining that it's "not fair" that she receives criticism for having a nanny, Hilaria says she's also a working mother and still takes care of her four kids: Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2.

"It's so interesting with the whole nanny conversation," she explains. "People will write to you and say, 'Ugh, she has a nanny' -- but that doesn't mean that you don't take care of your own kids. It literally means I am also working. I work every single day. And for people to make you feel badly about that is not fair."

Hilaria continues by sharing that "neither my family or Alec's family live close."

"Right now, my youngest kids are 2, 3 and 4, and I have a 7-year-old. It is okay to accept help, and there is no shame that other people should give you because of that," she notes, adding that her famous husband also lends a hand and "does the dishes every day," as well as is on "toy patrol."

Hilaria, meanwhile, is expecting her fifth child in September, after suffering two miscarriages last year.

"What happened last year changed me in terms of focusing on certain things," she expresses. "I loved focusing on the sex of the baby ... but right now I am going very slow with this experience and being very cautious."

"With the heartache that I experienced and even before that, I had this gratitude that I live with every single day for how lucky I feel I am," she adds. "I'll have my moments, especially being pregnant when the kids are destroying me all day long — and they don't understand, they're babies. And I'm not a victim. I chose to have all these kids really close together. I take responsibility for it. It's hard, but I am enjoying it so much. It is never a burden for me."

For now, Hilaria is focusing on having a healthy and safe pregnancy and getting through the end of the school year. "I have never been more excited for a semester to be over," she jokes.

Last month, the mother of four took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to her unborn daughter, whom she lost in a miscarriage last November. Alongside a video of flowers and leaves blowing in the wind, Hilaria wrote in part, "Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much."

When ET spoke with Hilaria and Alec last year following their tragic miscarriage, Alec said, "If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids. Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'"

Hilaria added: "We can't end on that note. I don't want to. At least, we're trying not to end on that note. 'Cause that was a sad note."

