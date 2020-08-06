Pride 2020: A Guide to Virtual Events and Ways to Donate During the Pandemic

Even though June marks Pride, with parades and other events normally taking place all around the country, celebrating will look very different this year after the coronavirus outbreak made it unsafe for people to gather in large groups. However, that has not stopped members of the community and organizations from coming together with virtual celebrations and activities taking place all month long -- reminding everyone that we can all thrive together.

Additionally, in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and the subsequent protests against police brutality and racism and rallies supporting the Black Lives Matter and Black Trans Lives Matter movements, Pride is another opportunity for the LGBTQ community to come together in support of people of color and to take a stance against these systemic issues in America and around the world.

With that said, ET has rounded up some of the largest virtual celebrations bringing Pride to people’s homes and organizations to support the LGBTQ community of color as well as those at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.

VIRTUAL CELEBRATIONS

Virtual Pride Celebration

Broadway Plus is inviting theater fans to unite for a free, interactive event, where they can meet LGBTQ stars of the Great White Way, including power couple Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Sean Green Jr. (Hamilton), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Aladdin) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera).

LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration

Raven-Symone and ABC7 anchors Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt will host the virtual Pride Parade. The celebration will include special performances and appearances by Alex Newell, Amara La Negra, Asher Entertainment ft. The House of Ninja, Bob the Drag Queen, Carson Kressley, Erika Jayne, Greyson Chance, Hayley Kiyoko, Jake Borelli, Jordy, Justin Tranter, Lance Bass, Lee Daniels, Leslie Jordan, Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher, Mj Rodriguez, Neve Campbell, Sandra Bernhard, Shea Diamond, The Pussycat Dolls, Trixie Mattel, and the cast of Love Victor. Additionally, iHeartMedia Los Angeles will celebrate 50 Years of Pride in LA across local radio radio stations and through the LA Pridecast podcast.

Pride Prom

Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter are hosting the second annual Pride Summit, a day-long event featuring conversations about being out in the entertainment industry and the importance of representation. The day will conclude with a virtual Pride Prom, with performances and appearances by Billy Porter, Carlie Hanson, Carson Kressley, Chris Appleton, Cyndi Lauper, Erika Jayne, Hayley Kiyoko, Indigo Girls, Lena Waithe, Mary Lambert, Patrick Starrr, Todrick Hall, the cast of The L Word: Generation Q and more.

Virtual Trans Pride LA

The Trans/Non-Binary community of Southern California will still come together for a two-day, virtual event full of fun and community building that features a gallery exhibit, interactive workshops, a resource fair and a VarieTy Show with some of the best Trans/Non-Binary talent.

Dragfest: “A Weekend To Support Our Queens”

More than 100 drag performers are scheduled to appear during one of NYC Pride’s official events that has now gone digital and is supported by GLAAD. The virtual performances will run for two hours each evening with viewers able to contribute directly to each drag performer during their scheduled time through donations to their Venmo profiles.

GLAAD Roundtable Conversation: Let’s Talk About It

As part of its ongoing #TVForAll campaign, FOX has partnered with GLAAD for an intimate conversation over Zoom with past and present TV talent and artists from GLAAD’s team to “discuss the evolution of representation in entertainment, pivotal LGBTQ+ moments in TV history, the impact these characters have had, what role they personally play in creating love and acceptance and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement in entertainment and the LGBTQ+ community.”

Monday, June 22 at TBD

Out Now Live

The LGBTQ publication, them., is hosting its first virtual Pride event with “special performances, uplifting messages, stories from the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and more from members of the LGBTQ+ community.” Aquaria, Bob the Drag Queen, Wilson Cruz, Lee Daniels, Lea DeLaria, Asia Kate Dillon, Nyle DiMarco, Billy Eichner, Victor Garber, Hayley Kiyoko, Michael Kors, Ross Mathews, Cynthia Nixon, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Shangela, Raven Symoné, Tegan and Sara, Sasha Velour, and Evan Rachel Wood are all set to appear or perform throughout the event.

It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience

The It Gets Better Project is partnering with musicians, artists, beauty and fitness experts, actors, gamers, drag queens and more to present a three-day Pride extravaganza to prove that Pride can survive and thrive -- even if the community cannot come together in person.

NYC Rally

NYC Pride is partnering with GLAAD and the National LGBTQ Task Force to lead a nontraditional rally hosted by journalist Ashlee Marie Preston and actor Brian Michael Smith. The event will “join community activists, organizers, politicians and more as we take a stand against police brutality and discrimination” as a show of force and change.

OUT-a-thon Benefiting The OUT Foundation

The OUT Foundation will go live on YouTube and Facebook for a three-hour event featuring games, performances, an OUTCast Podcast live-recording and more.

Stonewall Day

Pride Media -- owner of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus and Pride.com -- will join Pride Live and GLAAD for its annual Stonewall Day celebration. This year, it’s being transformed into a global livestream event raise funds for LGBTQ organizations most affected by COVID-19. Stonewall Day National Chair Geena Rocero will be joined by Nico Tortorello, Christian Sirano, George Takei and other activists, business leaders and influencers for a day of performances, community and giving.

Global Pride 2020

“For millions of people around the globe, Pride is their one opportunity each year to come together and feel a part of a community, to feel loved, connected and to know they aren’t alone. It’s essential this year that as Pride organizers we ensure there is still the opportunity to connect, even if we are connecting from home,” Kristine Garina, President of the European Pride Organizers Association, said in a statement. Instead, the organization is putting together a 24-hour digital event that will unite members of the global LGBTQ community with musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, and addresses by public figures.

NYC Pride

After hosting World Pride in 2019, New York City is making one of the country’s largest celebrations digital with a virtual parade. Carson Kressley and WABC7 anchors Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg will host the show with help from correspondents Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson. Dan Levy will serve as one of the grand marshalls with performances by Janelle Monae, Billy Porter, Deborah Cox and additional appearances by Wilson Cruz, Margaret Cho and Miss Richfield 1981.

Concert for Love & Acceptance

Ty Herndon will be joined by Kristin Chenoweth and CMT’s Cody Alan to host the online charity event benefiting ACM Lifting Lives and GLAAD. The concert will feature performances by Tanya Tucker and more. “Now more than ever, it’s so important that young LGBTQ people see the artists and musicians they love standing up for them. Since we began this event in 2015, it’s only been about love and acceptance, and we’re not about to let this COVID virus distract us from sending a message loud and clear to LGBTQ youth: you’re perfect just the way you are,” Herdon said in a statement.

Marathons of Law & Order: SVU, Modern Family, Wynonna Earp and Xena: Warrior Princess

GLAAD has partnered with USA and SyFy for Pride-themed marathons of Wynonna Earp (Wednesdays on SyFy), Xena: Warrior Princess (Thursdays on Syfy), Modern Family (USA), special episodes of Law & Order: SVU hosted by former star BD Wong (Sundays on USA), and Talk Stoop Pride-themed interviews with Carson Kressley, Gigi Gorgeous, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Cynthia Germanotta, Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan on USA and on YouTube.

All Month on USA Network and SyFy



Find even more events around the country here.

SUPPORT/DONATE

GoFundMe :

Justice for Breonna Taylor [Donate Here]

In Memory of Tony McDade [Donate Here]

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund [Donate Here]

Find even more ways to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement here and here.

National :

Emergency Release Fund: “The mission of the Emergency Release Fund is to ensure that no trans person at risk in New York City jails remains in detention before trial.” [Donate Here]

LGBTQ Fund: “The Freedom Fund secures the liberty and safety of people held in jail or immigration detention, focusing on LGBTQ individuals.” [Donate Here]

Marsha P. Johnson Institute COVID-19 Relief Fund: “Our goal is to raise enough money to provide 100 Black trans people in need with $500 no strings attached to support their needs.” [Donate Here]

Point of Pride: “Point of Pride works to benefit trans people in need through gender-affirming support programs that empower them to live more authentically.” [Donate Here]

Prism Foundation: “Prism Foundation is a grassroots philanthropic organization that provides funds and leverages resources to empower the Asian & Pacific Islander LGBTQ+ community.” [Donate Here]

TRANScend: “TRANScend Community Impact Fund will address the disproportionate impact of HIV within Transgender communities with a specific focus on supporting grassroots organizations.” [Donate Here]

Trevor Project: “It's especially important to support LGBTQ young people during Pride, because many are isolated from welcoming communities and resources, and sometimes struggle to feel Pride in who they are.” [Donate Here]

Find even more ways to donate to the LGBTQ organizations fighting COVID-19 here and here.