Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' New School Has Royal History

The Cambridge children have a new school. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, have enrolled in Lambrook School in Berkshire for the upcoming school year, the palace announced on Monday.

The switch in schooling comes as Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children are saying goodbye to their home at Kensington Palace, and moving to a new residence 30 miles away in the county of Berkshire -- home of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II resides.

A source told ET in June, "Prince William and Duchess Kate are expected to relocate this fall to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple have been looking at schools in the Berkshire area near Bucklebury, where Kate’s parents are and closer to the Queen’s home base at Windsor Castle."

The cottage is just a short walk from the queen's home, giving the family easier access to the 96-year-old monarch.

For its part, Lambrook is known to be one of the top prep schools in the U.K. and has a bit of its own royal history. The school was founded in 1860 to educate the sons of Windsor Castle courtiers.

In 1878, Queen Victoria's grandsons -- Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holsten -- became students there. Queen Victoria was said to travel to Lambrook from the castle to attend their cricket matches and would park her carriage in the same location that the impressive $7 million Queen's Building now stands. The facility, built in 2019, boasts a state-of-the-art environment for academics, art, design, technology and the performing arts.

Additionally, Lambrook offers a laundry list of wide ranging extra-curricular activities and amenities with 52 acres of grounds and playing fields that include a nine-hole golf course, an orchard -- filled with bees, pigs and chickens, -- an indoor pool, full-size astroturf soccer field, and more. Students can also engage in horseback riding, fencing, scuba diving and polo, to name just a few.

Lambrook began as a boarding prep school before eventually transitioning to include day students and co-educational pre-prep students in the '90s, adding a nursery program in 2009. Today, it continues to offer boarding options for students with flexible options ranging from one-to-five nights per week.

In a press release issued by the palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be "pleased to have found a school for all three of their children."

Lambrook School

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the couple had been looking into several schools, including the nearby all-boys, boarding-only Ludgrove, which both Prince William and Prince Harry attended from the ages of eight to 13.

"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community," said Jonathan Perry, Headmaster at Lambrook School, in a statement.

The move to Berkshire will give the royal family the opportunity to live a quieter life, full-time. Currently, the couple relies on their second home in Ammer Hall in Norfolk, which has become their go-to residence when they are seeking peace during the off months.

Although they are moving out of Kensington Palace, it is likely that William and Kate will have a residence in London for when they are in town for work or engagements.

For more on the Cambridge's big move, watch below.