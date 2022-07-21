Prince George Turns 9: See His Adorable Birthday Portrait

A royal happy birthday! Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Prince George’s birthday with a brand new picture. The royal, who celebrates his 9th birthday on July 22, is all smiles in the photo that was taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, during a holiday in the U.K. earlier this year.

"George is turning 9! 🎂🎈," the picture shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter and Instagram accounts is captioned. In the photo, George is a spitting image of his father as he wears a polo shirt and smiles for the camera on the beach.

This isn’t the first time that Kate has turned the lens on her children. In May, the royals released a series of photos taken of her and William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, in honor of her 7th birthday. In April, the family released photos of Prince Louis, taken by Kate, in celebration of his 4th birthday.

Earlier this month, Kate even snapped pictures of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on behalf of her 75th birthday, which were used on the cover of Country Living magazine.

George’s photo comes almost a week after he made his debut, alongside his parents, at the Men’s Finals at Wimbledon. The third-in-line to the throne was dressed smartly in a blue suit as he sat in the royal box with his parents and watched defending champion Novak Djokovic take on Nick Kyrgios.

George, who is an avid sports fan, was full of facial expressions as he watched the intense match. The youngster has also been making public appearances as a member of the royal family. In June, he and his two siblings attended various events as part of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.