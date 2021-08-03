Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate International Women's Day in Sweet New Family Photo

In the stunning black-and-white photo, Harry embraces a smiling Megan from the back as she carries their 1-year-old son, Archie. The family is barefoot and surrounded by trees.

Harriman tweeted, "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan continue to support causes important to them. On Monday, Luminary Bakery in London shared that the couple sent tasty treats to the women of Hubb Community Kitchen alongside a special note in honor of International Women's Day.

During 39-year-old Megan and 36-year-old Harry's sit-down with Oprah, Harry revealed the sex of their second child, whose due due is in the summer.

"Amazing, just grateful, just to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?" Harry gushed.

Harriman spoke to Good Morning America last month about photographing the couple. The photo Megan and Harry used to reveal her pregnancy on Valentine's Day was taken in the back garden of the couple's mansion in Montecito, California, and Harriman used an iPad while he was in the United Kingdom and they were in California.

"You don't even see the image, you feel it," he said of the photo of Megan lying on Harry's lap as the two smile at each other adoringly. "They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic."

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021