Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Featured in King Charles' Coronation Souvenir Program -- See the Pic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making an appearance in a key piece of coronation history! On Monday, the official souvenir program celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camila was released.

The 84-page program tells the life stories of Their Majesties and offers a preview of the coronation day, including the service in Westminster Abbey and the historic moment of crowning.

Thanks to royal photographer Chris Jackson, fans know of one picture that appears inside the keepsake, and it features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme - Had such fun taking it, you can read the story (and see the photos!) behind this image and many more in my new book 'Charles III - A King and His Queen'. Also looking forward to chatting about 20 years of Royal photography at my talk at the @the_lanesborough on Thursday, so if you are in London I’d love to see you, also signing books! - Tickets available at link in bio," Jackson wrote next to the picture he shared on Instagram.

The photo was taken in honor of Charles' milestone 70th birthday. The picture, snapped in 2018, features Prince George smiling big as he sits on the now-king's lap, while Princess Charlotte sits next to him and Camila -- whom she snuggles close to.

Behind them are a smiling William, and Kate, who is holding their newborn baby, Prince Louis. Harry and Meghan are all smiles as they stand next to them. If fans remember, Meghan was pregnant with Archie when the photo was taken at Charles and Camila's home in the gardens at Clarence House. The duke and duchess would go on to announce Meghan was expecting their first child a month later, using another photo snapped by Jackson.

In September, shortly after Queen Elizabeth's death, Jackson spoke with ET about photographing the royal family for over 20 years.

"I've been lucky to photograph the family all together and capture some of those lovely family moments," Jackson told ET. "Every opportunity you get to photograph the family together was really special. Things like christenings, births, weddings. It was always a really rare but special opportunity."

Last week, the palace confirmed that Harry will be in attendance for the coronation. However, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will be home in California -- as the ceremony falls on Archie's birthday.

So far, the palace has not confirmed Harry's role, if any, for the coronation.