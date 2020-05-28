Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Police Receive Complaints of Drones Flying Over Where Couple Lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be concerned for their privacy and their safety. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called the local police multiple times due to drone-related incidents, according to The Daily Beast.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to ET that they have had some drone violations in the area of Beverly Ridge, though the LAPD would not confirm whether these calls came specifically from Meghan and Harry. The representative also confirms a separate "drone incident" over a month ago in West Los Angeles.

ET has reached out to Meghan and Harry's rep for comment on the report.

The couple is known for valuing their privacy as they are currently in the middle of an ongoing court case with British tabloids over the publication of Meghan's personal letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

According to multiple reports, the couple and their 1-year-old son, Archie, have been staying at Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The family relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year amid their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple recently celebrated Archie's first birthday and their second wedding anniversary in the same month.

"One of the things I was told by a friend of the couple's is that they actually are enjoying the slightly slower pace," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. "They are busy and they are doing quite a lot behind the scenes, but you know, this is a couple that tends to operate 100 miles per hour. I think they're enjoying the lockdown and the fact that they've been able to take a bit of a breather. It's been a very, very busy year for them, and I think this is a moment to just take a breath, reflect, and I think that's what they'll be doing on their anniversary."

-- Reporting by Joseph Corral.

