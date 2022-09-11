Prince Harry Calls Windsor Castle a 'Lonely Place' in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death

As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II after her death last week, Prince Harry met with grievers outside of Windsor Castle to share his thoughts on the passing of his grandmother.

"It's a lonely place up there now without her," the royal said in a video captured by The Sun on Saturday. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, reunited with his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, to view floral tributes outside of the Queen's home.

The unexpected reunion came just two days after Her Majesty died on Thursday. She was 96. The new Prince and Princess of Wales donned black outfits, matched by Harry and Meghan. They were seen looking at the flower arrangements and cards left by mourners just outside of Windsor Castle.

As for how the reunion transpired, ET has learned William, who earlier in the day released a statement on Elizabeth's death, reached out to Harry about an hour before the moment and asked if Harry and Meghan would like to join him and Kate. What's more, a source tells ET that the Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family. According to reports, both couples are staying at Windsor Castle. A source tells ET that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to remain in the UK for now." No word on whether Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will attend the queen's funeral.

Their reunion marks the first time they've been seen together since the Commonwealth Day service in 2020. William, Kate and Harry were together in April 2021 for Prince Philip's funeral in the U.K. but Meghan did not travel there due to being in the late stages of her second pregnancy.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had died "peacefully" at 96 years old. She was the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, surrounded by her family, including her four children, Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry were also seen at Balmoral.

In the days since her death, family members have honored the beloved monarch in touching statements. William released a statement Saturday, expressing sorrow while also praising the queen's legacy.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral plans were also announced Saturday by the royal palace.

