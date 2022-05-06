Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids to Attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee -- But No Balcony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading across the pond with their kids. The couple will attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, a spokesperson for the pair confirmed to ET.

What's more is they will be bringing their children, Archie and Lilibet, with them to the celebrations, marking the first time their daughter will meet the monarch since being born in Santa Barbara, California, last June.

According to a source close to the royal family, the queen is delighted she will be meeting her great-granddaughter for the first time and excited to be able to spend time with Archie and Lili. ET understands Harry’s relatives are also looking forward to meeting the couple's infant daughter and seeing Archie, who is now a 3-year-old toddler.

While ET has learned that it was the sovereign herself who invited Harry and Meghan to attend her celebrations, they will not be permitted to partake in the royal family's traditional balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour event. Though the couple joined family members on the balcony twice before in 2018 and 2019, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed on Friday that they do not qualify to appear this year.

"After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen," the spokesperson said. Those members include Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, as well as Princess Anne and Prince Edward with their families. However, it notably does not include Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 following controversy over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual assault of Virginia Giuffre, which he has denied.

Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

In honor of the queen's 70 years of service, four days of events have been planned for June to culminate her Platinum Jubilee events, beginning on June 2 with a birthday parade. According to a press release, the Trooping the Colour will feature the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and more than 1200 officers and soldiers as well as hundreds of Army musicians and about 240 horses. During the parade, a royal gun salute will be fired. After the parade, the royal family will make their balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace paired with a flypast.

Meghan and Harry's trip to England will serve as their latest visit after quietly stopping there to meet with the queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in April before heading to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games.