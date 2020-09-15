Prince Harry Receives Birthday Wishes From Family 5 Months After Stepping Down From Royal Duties

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex turned 36 on Tuesday and the royal family is making sure not to let the day go by without celebrating.

The official accounts for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, all posted photos in honor of Harry's birthday.

The Kensington Palace account shared a cute image of Harry, William, and Kate racing, while Clarence House posted a sweet photo of Harry and his father laughing together.

This is Harry's first birthday since he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family in March. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have since relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl about what the duke had planned for his special day, noting that it'll be a "low-key affair."

"Just on this occasion they celebrated quietly at home," Nicholl told ET. "I'm told they got the chance to switch off from their devices. They weren't actually working yesterday, so it would have been just a nice family day enjoyed with the three of them."

It's also likely that Harry will spend his actual birthday reconnecting with royal family members.

"He is going to have connected with his grandmother, [Queen Elizabeth], who I'm told he speaks with quite regularly," Nicholl shared. "The queen loves to see Archie and catch up on the family and their news. He would have also spoken to his father, the Prince of Wales, and I would be very surprised if there hadn't been a conversation with William and the Cambridges."