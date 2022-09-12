Prince Harry Remembers Queen Elizabeth's 'Unwavering Grace' in Touching Tribute After Her Death

Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry penned a touching tribute honoring his late grandmother. On Monday, the 37-year-old released the lengthy statement, calling Her Majesty a "guiding compass."

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry said in the statement released on his Archewell website. The statement was issued according to official protocol and held an extra day out of respect for the anniversary of September 11th on Sunday.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy," he continued. "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Harry went on to direct his message to his beloved grandmother and recall some of the beautiful moments they shared together over the years, which included him introducing the Queen to his "darling wife" Meghan Markle, and later their two children, 3-year-old Archie, and 1-year-old Lilibet, who was named after her.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."

"You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over," he added.

Prince Harry also recognized his father, who will now take on the role of King Charles III. "And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," he shared, before concluding his message with a nod to some of his favorite things about his grandmother.

"Thank you for your commitment to service," Harry wrote. "Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

News of the queen's death came on Thursday in a statement from Buckingham Palace, which read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." She was 96 years old.

On Saturday, Harry and Meghan reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton outside of Windsor Castle, where they viewed floral tributes to the queen. ET learned that, despite a rift between the brothers, William reached out to Harry shortly before the outing, asking if he and Meghan would like to join him and Kate.

A source told ET that William thought it was an important show of unity during a very difficult time for the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that "despite the problems that [Harry] had with his brother and his father, he remained very close to the queen right up until her death and he will be absolutely devastated by the loss."

The royal palace also announced Queen Elizabeth's funeral plans on Saturday.

For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage here.