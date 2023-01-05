Prince Harry Reveals How His Mother Princess Diana Would Feel About His Rift with William

Prince Harry is opening up about how his late mother, Princess Diana, would feel about his falling out with his brother, Prince William.

In a clip from Harry's upcoming interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan -- which aired Thursday night during ABC's World News Tonight With David Muir -- the Duke of Sussex is asked about the rift, and how Diana would feel about it, if she were alive today.

"I think she would be sad," Harry said, after some consideration. "I think she would be looking at it long-term, to know that there are certain things we need to go through to heal the relationship."

Harry -- who, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States back in 2020 -- also addressed feeling a connection to his late mother in a significant way in recent years.

"I have felt the presence of my mom more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30," Harry shared. Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, when Harry was 12 and William was 15.

Harry's full interview with GMA airs Monday.

Harry's hotly anticipated new memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves on Jan. 10, and sneak peeks and excerpts have already been hitting the internet, revealing surprising new depths to Harry's rift with his older brother.

On Wednesday, The Guardian published an excerpt from the memoir that details an alleged physical incident with William from 2019.

Harry claims William physically attacked him after the pair got into an argument over Markle.

Per the outlet, Harry describes a confrontation at his London home in 2019 in which the Duke of Sussex claims William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," something Harry called a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

According to Harry, the alleged altercation resulted in a visible injury to his back and is said to be one of many heated moments between the pair, which are detailed in the upcoming memoir.

The tell-all was set to be released in 2022 but was pushed back following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

"Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on," the press release for the memoir reads, adding that this is Harry's story "at last," complete with "raw, unflinching honesty."