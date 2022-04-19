Prince Harry Says He's Making Sure the Queen Is 'Protected' and That He Now Considers the US 'Home'

Prince Harry is opening up about his recent visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and mending fences with his family.

Harry, 37, recently sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb -- while taking part in this year's Invictus Games -- and said that spending time with his 95-year-old grandmother was a wonderful experience.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," Harry shared. "She’s on great form."

In an advanced clip of the full interview, which aired Tuesday on NBC Nightly News, Harry recalled how he and the queen shared laughs over tea, amid increasing concerns regarding her health following her battle with COVID-19.

"She’s always got a great sense of humor with me," Harry said of his relationship with his grandmother. "It was really nice to catch up with her."

Harry said that, despite moving to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children -- son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months -- he's doing everything in his power to make sure his grandmother is getting all the support and help possible.

"I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he explained.

Addressing the move to the United States, and their community in Santa Barbara, California, specifically, Harry said that he and his family have "been welcomed with open arms."

"You know, home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States," Harry shared.

Kotb's full interview with Prince Harry airs on NBC News' TODAY Wednesday, April 20.