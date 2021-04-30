Prince Harry Welcomed Opportunity to Reconnect With Family During UK Trip, Source Says

Despite Prince Harry's strained family relationships, he was happy to be back in his home country for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, earlier this month, a source tells ET.

The source also says that despite reports that some interactions with his family were "frosty," he welcomed the opportunity to reconnect particularly since the coronavirus pandemic has prevented him and Meghan from returning over the last year. According to the source, Harry has been working with his brother, Prince William, on the upcoming commemoration to their mother, the late Princess Diana, which is scheduled for later this summer on what would have been her 60th birthday in July.

While relationships were "raw" in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, both brothers "remain fully committed to carrying on Diana’s legacy jointly," the source adds.

On Thursday, a source told ET that Harry and Meghan privately congratulated William and his wife, Kate Middleton, on their 10th wedding anniversary. Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that Kate served as a "peacemaker" for Harry and William at their grandfather's funeral.

"It's always been my understanding that behind the scenes, Kate has tried very hard to forge a rapprochement and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry," Nicholl told ET. "She loves Harry. She says that she is the sister that he never had. She has been heartbroken to see them fall out, and I think she is one of the few people, one of the few family members who would actually be able to push the brothers together, which she did in a very subtle way, but was very effective."

