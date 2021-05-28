Prince Harry's Family Is Hurt and Angry as He Continues to Discuss Family Matters, Source Says

Prince Harry's family is hurt and angry over his decision to continue discussing private matters publicly, a source tells ET.

The Duke of Sussex, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March for an explosive interview in which they addressed everything from "feeling trapped," to personal struggles with mental health and allegations of racism within the institution.

Then, with the release of Apple TV+'s mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, Harry spoke with Oprah about how the trauma of his mother Princess Diana's death led him to drink and take drugs. He also recounted what it was like when Meghan came to him with suicidal thoughts, while she was six months pregnant with their son, Archie. The two are currently expecting their second child together, a baby girl, this summer.

"The fact that there have been several additional interviews discussing family matters hasn't helped the situation," the source shares, adding that relations between the two parties "have been strained."

ET's source says that prior to the release of the Oprah interview and docuseries, "several members of the royal family reached out directly to congratulate Meghan after she and Harry announced their pregnancy.”

"The family was delighted," adds the source. "There was real happiness for the couple especially after Meghan’s earlier miscarriage."

The Me You Can't See docuseries is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with a bonus episode that launched on Friday. Titled The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward, Oprah reveals in the new episode that they have been working on this project for two years -- prior to Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry also gets candid on what to do when someone says they are having suicidal thoughts, following his own experience with Meghan's past struggles.

"So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation because they don't feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice," he said. "But what you [want] to say is you're there. Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is without a doubt the best first step that you can take."

"As parents, as siblings, certainly from what I've learned — there's an element of shame we feel, because we're like, 'How could we not have seen it? How did we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to come to me and share that with me?'" he added. "But we all know when people are suffering and people are struggling, that we're all incredibly good at covering it up for those that know that we're covering it up."

In an earlier episode, Harry previously said, "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it just got met with total silence, total neglect."

"We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," he revealed. "One of the biggest lessons I've ever learned in life is you've sometimes got to go back and to deal with really uncomfortable situations and to be able to process it in order to be able to heal. For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything."

"That's why I'm here now. That's why my wife is here now," he continued. "That feeling of being trapped within the family is ... There was no option to leave. Eventually, when I made that decision for my family, I was still told you can't do this."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).