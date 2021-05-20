Prince William Receives His First COVID Vaccine Dose

The royal family is continuing to publicly support COVID-19 vaccinations. Now that his age group is eligible for the vaccine in the United Kingdom, 38-year-old Prince William shared a photograph of himself receiving the first dose on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," William shared, showing the moment he received the injection. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, previously received the vaccine in January.

William contracted COVID-19 in early 2020, keeping the diagnosis private at the time. Several months later, a source told ET that the second in line to the throne had "fairly significant symptoms." His father, Prince Charles, also battled the disease early on in the pandemic.

Throughout the lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, the royal family have continued their charity work, highlighting the efforts of frontline workers. William's wife, Kate Middleton, started the Hold Still project, asking members of the British public to submit photos of their experiences during the pandemic, which have been featured in the National Portrait Gallery in London as well as in a new book.