Princess Charlotte Is All Grown Up in New Photo Shared Ahead of Her 6th Birthday

Princess Charlotte is turning six!

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable photo of their daughter, ahead of her sixth birthday on Sunday. The photo was taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, this weekend in Norfolk, England.

In the too cute snap, Charlotte is all smiles and is seen wearing a blue floral dress. The couple did not post the photo on their Kensington Palace social media platforms on Saturday, as they are taking part in the UK's soccer community's social media boycott.

William and Kate are also parents to 7-year-old son Prince George and 3-year-old son Prince Louis. Just a couple weeks ago, they also posted a new photograph of Louis to mark his birthday on April 23.

Last year to celebrate Charlotte's fifth birthday, the couple also released four photographs of her and their family helping to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area during the coronavirus pandemic.

In other royal news, just this past week, the duke and duchess celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. In honor of the occasion, Kensington Palace released two portraits of the royal couple. They also shared a touching video of the pair and their three children, which was shot by Will Warr back in the fall near the family's home in Norfolk.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the couple captioned the clip. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C."

Kate and William have been sharing new photos of their family in recent weeks. After the death of William's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, the parents shared never-before-seen photos of the late Duke of Edinburgh with their children over the years.

