Princess Charlotte Wears Special Brooch Tribute In Honor of Her Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Funeral

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Prince William and Kate Middleton's 7-year-old daughter matched her mother in an all-black coat dress for the ceremony. Charlotte's attire included a small diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe.

The small tribute was a nod to the queen's love of horses. A source tells ET that the brooch was a gift from the queen.

Charlotte also had another special moment with her look. Monday marked the first time that the royal wore a hat to a large ceremony, sporting a topper that matched her all-black look. Charlotte's all black hat contained a bow.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Joining Charlotte was her older brother, Prince George, 9. The future leader was dressed in a navy blue suit as he joined his parents and other members of the royal family. Missing from the occasion was William and Kate's youngest son, 4-year-old Prince Louis.

Charlotte wasn't the only person who honored Her Majesty with her look. Kate wore a necklace that was once wore by both the queen and Princess Diana for the ceremony. The newly-mounted Princess of Wales wore the choker that was sourced from the finest cultured pearls and presented to the queen by the Japanese government.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The late monarch made her first state visit to Japan in 1975; the choker was in use by at least 1982. The queen loaned it to her daughter-in-law at the time, Princess Diana -- whom the design was inspired by -- during her state visit to the Netherlands in 1982. In 2017, the queen loaned the necklace to Kate for the first time.

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Charlotte arrived on Monday alongside her mother and brother during the royal family procession behind the queen's coffin. Ahead of the service, Charlotte, Kate and George joined Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a town car. Following the ceremony, Charlotte, her mother and brother, along with Camila, were reunited with Meghan Markle as they watched the final royal procession of the queen's coffin.

Following the queen's death, Prince William and Kate Middleton were appointed the titles, Prince and Princess of Wales. Their children are now Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.