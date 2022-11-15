'Princess Diaries 3' Is Officially in the Works at Disney

Princess Diaries 3 may soon be a reality! ET can confirm a third installment in the franchise is in the works at Disney. The project is in the very early stages of development. The cast is not yet confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first to report the news, Aadrita Mukerji is penning the script, which is seen as a continuation of the first two films, not a reboot.

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews starred in the original film in 2001, and its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, three years later. Both of the films were directed by Garry Marshall, who died in 2016.

Hathaway played Mia, a normal high school student whose paternal grandmother, Queen Clarisse (Andrews), informs her she's the Princess of Genovia. By the end of the second film, Mia herself was the Queen of Genovia.

Rumors about a possible third film in the franchise have long been swirling.

"I don't know, I think I'm the one -- she's probably still OK for it, but I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don't know," Andrews told ET in June of potentially returning for a second sequel. "It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful, but if not, there will be other things."

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway told ET in October of her hopes for a third movie. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."