Priyanka Chopra Says She and Nick Jonas Overcame 'Hard' Year of Long-Distance Marriage

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas know how to make their relationship work.

The 39-year-old actress admitted that the last year was "hard" for her and her husband, amid the pandemic and having a long-distance marriage as she worked overseas.

"This year has been really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family," Priyanka, who is filming her upcoming series, Citadel, in London, said on the latest episode of the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast. "I was just alone."

She shared that when she and Nick, 29, would see each other they would have to quarantine before and after seeing each other. "It was tricky but we managed," she said.

Priyanka said that she and Nick both have a deep understanding of their careers and goals, making sure they are always on the same page.

"We talk all the time. We know each other's hearts. We prioritize each other in everything that we do," she expressed. "We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets. We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other's champions. But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time."

"It's very important to keep a check on the other person's heart," she continued. "And how they're feeling, and prioritizing that. I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day, just to have dinner with me and fly back."

Priyanka and Nick have been together since May 2018. They got married in December of that year. Earlier this month, breakup rumors surfaced after she removed Chopra Jonas from her Instagram profile, going only by her first name. However, rumors were quickly put to rest when she fawned over a video he posted on his profile.

The two are currently in London together and attended the 2021 Fashion Awards on Monday. They were named the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change.

